KITCHENER -- It felt much more like spring than winter for Christmas and Boxing Day in Waterloo Region this year.

Parts of Southwestern Ontario experienced record-breaking holiday temperatures. The region broke its temperature record by one tenth of a degree.

Popular tobogganing hill McLennan Park was bare of snow, along with most lawns in the area.

Kitchener snow sculptor Matt Morris’ Olaf creation melted in his driveway shortly after it was made.

“When Olaf melted to the point where he was looking scary or odd I thought that might be a little upsetting for some kids,” he said. “What’s left is just a small little bump of Olaf, but he’ll pop up again somewhere else or here.”

Elsewhere in Southwestern Ontario, Windsor hit 14 degrees for Boxing Day, and a golf course east of London is open for tee times on Thursday.