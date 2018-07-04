

Hindus in Waterloo Region are one step closer to having a two-storey Hindu temple in Cambridge.

Councillors at the Cambridge planning committee have unanimously approved the rezoning of the plot of land off Cherry Blossom Drive and Boxwood Road.

For decades local Hindus have worshipped in Blair and while the Cambridge Hindu Society already owns the land near off Cherry Blossom, the site is not zoned to accommodate a place of worship.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city staff presented a report to recommending council reject the proposed zoning bylaw amendment.

City planners said the site was not suitable for a place of worship and suggested councilors build a park or leave it undeveloped instead.

They also said the site too close to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and there are concerns surrounding air quality and spacing.

Dwarka Persaud, the president of the Cambridge Hindu Society, says that won’t be a problem as they’ll be signing a deal with the city’s largest employer that states they won’t stop it from expanding.

City officials also say there were concerns with water runoff but the property’s developers say they will ensure drainage is diverted away from residential areas.

Councillor Donna Reid says the concerns had nothing to do with religion, she notes any place of worship of any denomination would have been unacceptable to city staff.

In the end councilors agreed unanimously to rezone the plot of land.

The Cambridge Hindu society says they are pleased with the decision and are looking forward to building a proper Hindu temple.