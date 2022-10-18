Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision

An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful

New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.

Molli seed localizing tech for breast cancer removal (courtesy of Molli Surgical)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver