Highway 6 closed near Mount Forest due to collision

A portion of Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been closed due to a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the highway is closed in both directions.

The road closure extends from where Grey Road 9 meets Concession Road 12 and where Grey Road 9 meets Southgate Road 12.

OPP said they are currently on the scene.

The Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service said Ornge Air Ambulance was unable to attend the crash due to the weather.