Highway 401 westbound is closed after a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened at 10: 30 a.m.

The person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway is closed from Homer Watson to Cedar Creek.

It is not yet known when it will reopen.





UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB between Homer Watson #Kitchener and Cedar Creek #Ayr - All WB lanes CLOSED following collision, #OPP on scene, reopening time unknown. ^lm pic.twitter.com/VFvbcpfJFb — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 8, 2018

#Kitchener #Hwy401 WB at Homer Watson Blvd, all lanes are blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys — 511ONWest (@511ONWest) August 8, 2018

This is a developing story. More to come.