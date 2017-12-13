

Major delays are expected on Highway 401 through Woodstock this week due to a pair of 10-hour closures.

The highway is scheduled to close at Highway 59 in both directions at 8 p.m. Wednesday, reopening at 6 a.m. Thursday, with the closure repeating from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The Highway 59 ramps will be used to take traffic off and back onto the highway.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, the closure allows for new concrete girders to be installed.

The construction work will also see Highway 59 closed on either side of the 401.