High-risk offender release prompts public advisory in Brantford

The Brantford Police Service is issuing a public advisory regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community.

Eugene Soucey, 59, has been released with police warning he “poses a high-risk to re-offend or breach his terms of release.”

On Wednesday, police said he had completed his sentence and is now residing in the City of Brantford.

“The Brantford Police Service is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Soucey,” a police news release said.

Soucey was convicted for the following offences, which occurred between 1998 and 2013:

Three counts of prostitution of person under 18

Overcome resistance - administer drugs

Sexual interference person under 16

18 counts of fraud under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Two counts of fraud over $5,000

Two counts of sexual assault

Two counts of fail to comply

Two counts of cause person to use forged document

Eight counts of false pretenses under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain advantage

Theft over $5,000

The current terms of his release state he is prohibited from attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds, or community centres.

He is forbidden from seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of sixteen years.

If members of the public observe Soucey breaching any of the terms of his release, please do not approach, but call police.

The victims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.