KITCHENER -- For the third Saturday in a row, Hespeler Village shut down part of its main street to allow more room for physical distancing.

The "Walk Queen" project launched on July 4, with an aim of bringing more business to local shops and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Street is shut down between Guelph Avenue and Tannery Street every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Hespeler Village Business Improvement Area said the closure offers extra space in a tight area.

The closures will be in effect every Saturday for the rest of the summer. The BIA says it plans to bring the initiative back again next summer.