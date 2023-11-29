Helen Shwery sworn in as Ward 1 Cambridge councillor

There's a new Cambridge Ward 1 councillor in town.

Helen Shwery was officially sworn in to her new role Tuesday evening following the Nov. 13 byelection.

"I am confident that Councillor Shwery will bring a unique point of view to decisions made at council be a valuable asset to discussions and a passionate advocate for residents of Ward 1," said Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett in a statement. "It will be good to have a full complement of council once again and we look forward to working with Helen as part of our team.”

Shwery replaces long-time councillor Donna Reid, who passed away in August.

A total of 1,940 votes were cast in the by-election, which the city says represents 13.7 per cent of eligible voters. Shwery won with 944.