Heavy snow shuts down several COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Kitchener -

Public health units across Southwestern Ontario have either closed or cancelled certain appointments Monday at COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the heavy snowfall.

WATERLOO REGION PUBLIC HEALTH

The Wellesely Vaccination Clinic on 3710 Nafziger Road is cancelled

The clinic hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. is cancelled

Walk-in appointments at The Boardwalk, Bingemans, and 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinics are cancelled

All other vaccination clinics are open, however officials are warning of longer wait times.

Residents may rebook their appointment today online

WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH

Vaccination clinics in Orangeville and Mount Forest are closed

Public health staff are contacting impacted clients to reschedule, but residents may also rebook online

Clinics in Guelph remain open

HURON PERTH PUBLIC HEALTH