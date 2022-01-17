Heavy snow shuts down several COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Kitchener -
Public health units across Southwestern Ontario have either closed or cancelled certain appointments Monday at COVID-19 vaccination clinics due to the heavy snowfall.
WATERLOO REGION PUBLIC HEALTH
- The Wellesely Vaccination Clinic on 3710 Nafziger Road is cancelled
- The clinic hosted by Hourglass HR at 99 Regina St. is cancelled
- Walk-in appointments at The Boardwalk, Bingemans, and 150 Frederick Street vaccination clinics are cancelled
- All other vaccination clinics are open, however officials are warning of longer wait times.
- Residents may rebook their appointment today online
WELLINGTON-DUFFERIN-GUELPH PUBLIC HEALTH
- Vaccination clinics in Orangeville and Mount Forest are closed
- Public health staff are contacting impacted clients to reschedule, but residents may also rebook online
- Clinics in Guelph remain open
HURON PERTH PUBLIC HEALTH
- COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Stratford Rotary Complex is closed
- Residents may rebook online or attend walk-in clinics later this week at Stratford Rotary Complex or Goderich Memorial