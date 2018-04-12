

CTV Kitchener





Despite a forecast calling for more than 90 mm of rain to fall on some parts of southern Ontario by early next week, the Grand River Conservation Authority says it’s not expecting any major flooding.

The GRCA says its major reservoirs currently have plenty of room to absorb excess water to manage levels across the watershed.

Still, 90 mm of rain within five days is a lot – and the GRCA says it will likely lead to elevated levels in rivers, creeks and streams, even if they don’t burst their banks.

Flooding is most likely around the communities of Grand Valley, Drayton, New Hamburg and Ayr, although the GRCA says all signs point to any flooding being restricted to traditionally flood-prone areas.

The GRCA is also warning that areas around waterways are slippery and hazardous.