KITCHENER -- Some expected heat and humidity in Waterloo Region and Wellington County has caused Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the area.

Maximum temperatures ranging from 30 to 33 degrees Celsius are expected on Tuesday, with an overnight low of 20 C, followed by cooler temperatures on Wednesday.

The agency says these conditions pose a health risk, especially for seniors, young children, and those with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink cool liquids before feeling thirsty, dress appropriately for the weather, and spending a few hours in a cool place.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT: Hot and humid conditions are expected today in the Region of Waterloo. Please stay hydrated and limit time in the sun.



Find a splash pad: https://t.co/8DlDcMMFre pic.twitter.com/vDBVGJekRp — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) May 25, 2021

The special weather statement has also been issued for Huron-Perth, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.