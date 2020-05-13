KITCHENER -- The symptoms of a heart attack are usually difficult to ignore, but during COVID-19 some medical professionals are noticing patients are avoiding the ER for serious cardiac issues because of concerns about the virus.

Experts warn that a delay in medical attention could leave long-term complications.

Dr. Shekhar Pandey, a cardiologist in Cambridge, knows every minute counts for a patient experiencing a heart attack.

Pandey says one of his recent patients waited days before calling for help with heart attack symptoms.

“He was so scared of this virus that he didn’t want to leave his house,” Pandey says.

“He didn’t want to go to the emergency department and he really only sought help when he was in an extreme situation when a lot of irreversible damage had happened over a number of days."

Pandey was able to treat the patient, but much of the damage was already done.

“His heart is now working with under 20 per cent function, so as much as 80 per cent of his heart has been damaged and scarred. We are ultimately concerned he could develop heart failure.”

New data from cardiac centres in Ontario reveals a 30 per cent reduction in visits to emergency departments between March 16 and April 12 for the most serious type of heart attack compared to the same period last year.

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener sees an average of 32 heart attack patients monthly, a figure that is remaining consistent throughout the pandemic.

“For a cardiac related incident, you need to ensure you are seeking timely care and so getting to an emergency department as quickly as possible,” says Leisa Faulkner, acting vice-president of patient services and chief nursing executive at St. Mary's General Hospital.

Symptoms can include chest discomfort, sweating, shortness of breath, and light-headedness.

“It’s really about making sure that type of tragedy doesn’t happen repeatedly. That people realize that the emergency departments are open,” says Pandey.

Hospitals have set up virtual emergency departments but officials advise that for any symptom of a heart attack it is crucial to call 911 or seek immediate in-person medical care.