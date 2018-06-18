

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision north of Waterloo sent two people to hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Lobsinger Line near Martin Creek Road. It involved a pickup truck and a transport truck.

The driver of the pickup truck crawled out a passenger-side window to safety, authorities at the scene said.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The transport truck was not carrying any items at the time of the collision, but the crash did result in a diesel leak.

Police said charges would likely be laid in connection with the crash.

Lobsinger remained closed in the area as of 3:15 p.m.