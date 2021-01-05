KITCHENER -- The head of a major healthcare system, which runs hospitals in Kitchener, Guelph, and Brantford, is apologizing for taking a Caribbean vacation over the holidays.

Dr. Tom Stewart is the CEO of St. Joseph's Health System and was quoted in a statement issued Tuesday night confirming he was on an approved vacation from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5.

During this vacation, Stewart travelled to The Dominican Republic.

"I regret this non-essential travel and I'm sorry," he said in the statement. "I recognized everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now, including me."

Some of the hospitals that St. Joseph's runs includes St. Mary's in Kitchener, St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph, and St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre in Brantford.

"As a health system leader, my actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of staff at St. Joseph's Health System," Stewart said.

The CEO will be self-isolating at his home for two weeks.