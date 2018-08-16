

CTV Kitchener





Julie Linhofer was enjoying her vacation before her birthday.

When she arrived home, the front of her house looked a little different than she had left it.

Her sister set up a banner of bras with the number 40 displayed on it.

While the gag was meant to embarrass her, she said she was enjoying it.

“It’s been a good laugh,” Linhofer said. “My neighbour wants to send his wife over to do some shopping.”

Her birthday was on Aug. 16.

The bras supposedly belong to her sisters and mother.