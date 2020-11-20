Advertisement
Gun, ammo seized from Kitchener motel: police
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 4:07PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Regional police have seized a gun and ammunition after a "high-risk warrant" was carried out at a Kitchener motel on Friday afternoon.
According to a post on Twitter, it happened on Weber Street and resulted in two people being arrested.
Officials said their investigation is ongoing and that they expect there will be a police presence throughout the evening.
The accused were not identified and police did not say what charges, if any, they're facing.