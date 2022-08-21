Guitar enthusiasts return to Elmira after three-year hiatus

Music flowed through the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show on Sunday as the event made a return for the first time in three years due to a pandemic hiatus.

“Some of these more expensive instruments, you don’t get to see them up close like this. Everybody likes looking at guitars and amps and pedals,” said John Woods, organizer of the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show.

Guitar enthusiasts were climbing the “Stairway to Heaven”, overjoyed at the selection of new and old guitars for sale – some of which came with price a price tag as high as $30,000.

If that was out of the attendee’s price range, organizers and vendors were allowing people to play select guitars free of charge.

Ava Langerman, a guitar enthusiast, described the event simply as “super cool.”

Paul Hooper said he came to the event with a guitar in his car to sell.

“People are welcome to bring a guitar in with them to try their luck trading or selling it, or to have it appraised by one of the experts here,” said Woods.

The event started over a decade ago but was on pause for the past three years.

“It’s like a big candy store for a lot of musician types,” said Woods.

Sellers had vintage classic American guitars for sale, as well as some newer Canadian models.

“We're based out of Cantley, Quebec which is ten minutes north of Ottawa. We have two models with two different layouts and three different colours for every model,” said Dave Lewis, founder of Lewis Guitars.

Those enjoying the show were seen taking it easy to some old-time rock and roll.