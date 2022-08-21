Guitar enthusiasts return to Elmira after three-year hiatus
Music flowed through the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show on Sunday as the event made a return for the first time in three years due to a pandemic hiatus.
“Some of these more expensive instruments, you don’t get to see them up close like this. Everybody likes looking at guitars and amps and pedals,” said John Woods, organizer of the Elmira Vintage Guitar Show.
Guitar enthusiasts were climbing the “Stairway to Heaven”, overjoyed at the selection of new and old guitars for sale – some of which came with price a price tag as high as $30,000.
If that was out of the attendee’s price range, organizers and vendors were allowing people to play select guitars free of charge.
Ava Langerman, a guitar enthusiast, described the event simply as “super cool.”
Paul Hooper said he came to the event with a guitar in his car to sell.
“People are welcome to bring a guitar in with them to try their luck trading or selling it, or to have it appraised by one of the experts here,” said Woods.
The event started over a decade ago but was on pause for the past three years.
“It’s like a big candy store for a lot of musician types,” said Woods.
Sellers had vintage classic American guitars for sale, as well as some newer Canadian models.
“We're based out of Cantley, Quebec which is ten minutes north of Ottawa. We have two models with two different layouts and three different colours for every model,” said Dave Lewis, founder of Lewis Guitars.
Those enjoying the show were seen taking it easy to some old-time rock and roll.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nunavut water shortage shows lack of infrastructure funding: researcher
A water shortage in Nunavut has prompted the region's territorial government to declare a state of emergency, leading experts to re-evaluate water infrastructure in areas they say lack necessary funding.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'
The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends
'Reliable Sources' host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said 'I do' again this weekend, this time in front of friends and family in Georgia.
Liz Cheney vows to oppose Republican candidates who deny Donald Trump's election loss
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former U.S. President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley 'unfit' for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results.
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
London
-
'Flames were 60 feet high'; Barn fire causes $2M in damage ahead of harvest season
The flames and glow could be seen for kilometres
-
-
Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday
In early August, the court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn
Windsor
-
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car
Philip Wyllie is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle in Windsor.
-
Windsor women on Russian sanctions list
Leisha Nazarewich and Carol Guimond of the Ukrainian National Federation's Windsor branch have caught the attention of Russian officials
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for full and permanent immigration status
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
Barrie
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada is warning residents living across Simcoe County of a severe thunderstorm rolling through the region.
-
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision on Highway 9
Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision.
-
SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
-
A new mural revealed in the Timmins area helps promote a message about the environment
A splash of colour has washed over a former theatre building on Main Street in South Porcupine, east of Timmins.
-
'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation
In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Ottawa
-
Customer dies at city of Ottawa landfill
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal incident at the city of Ottawa's dump this weekend.
-
LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates
Two candidates for Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee in this fall's municipal election are being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.
-
'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
Toronto
-
Toronto police release photos of woman kidnapped in Scarborough as search continues
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
-
Police identify man killed in Scarborough stabbing, issue arrest warrant for suspect
Toronto police have identified the man fatally stabbed in a Scarborough building on Saturday morning and named the suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation
More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec municipalities federation makes its demands for provincial political parties
On the eve of the provincial election call in Quebec, the Quebec federation of municipalities (FQM) is presenting its demands regarding the main issues in the province's regions.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home
A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal. He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police. Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Remembering the raid on Dieppe 80 years later
The raid was supposed to be a test to see how strong German coastal forces were. Instead, it was a massive failure and a bloodbath for the Canadians.
-
Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
Winnipeg
-
Return of Manitoba Métis Federation's pilgrimage has special meaning following papal visit
The Manitoba Metis Federation's annual pilgrimage to the Grotto of Notre Dame de Lourdes, located about an hour south of Winnipeg, took place on Sunday.
-
-
'He didn't deserve this': family of latest homicide victim hold vigil
Family and friends of Brian Edward Anderson held a memorial walk and candlelight vigil Saturday to honour Winnipeg's 32nd homicide victim of 2022.
Calgary
-
Man fatally shot in Calgary restaurant early Sunday
A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a Calgary restaurant.
-
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
-
'The most Alberta thing I've ever seen in my life': Country Thunder kicks up some dust downtown
Saturday night, Country Thunder wasn’t confined to the concert area inside the fences at Fort Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times.
-
'Very happy to be back': Competitors go all out at Edmonton Marathon
More than 3,000 runners and walkers made their way through downtown and west Edmonton as part of the city's marathon.
-
Edmonton Fringe closes 2022 festival with strong crowds
Warm weather and pent-up demand for live theatre pushed the fringe festival to have a strong comeback this summer, an organizer says.
Vancouver
-
Indecent exposure, threatening texts, domestic violence: B.C. RCMP misconduct decisions released
Earlier this month, the RCMP released a number of disciplinary decisions from 2021. In B.C., five officers were found to have committed misconduct that included impaired driving, domestic violence, sending threatening texts, and indecent exposure.
-
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
-
Over 90 seal pups cared for during busy summer for Vancouver rescue
Best friends Mike and Ike are just two of the harbour seal pups currently recovering at the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.