

CTV Kitchener





Half a dozen transport trucks are destroyed after a fire at a Guelph trucking company.



"Our crews attended and found multiple transport trucks on fire, fully involved with fire. They quickly extinguished the fire," said Matt Valeriote with the Guelph Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the business on Speedvale Avenue West at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.



"I just came here, I was really stunned and just a shocking thing. It's a very big loss for whoever is working on these trucks," said Amarjit Panesar, an employee with the company.

Police say when crews arrived, one transport truck was engulfed in flames and had spread to a number of other trucks.

In total, police say six trucks are destroyed and they estimate damages to be $500,000.



"The damages are extensive. There's three transport trucks that are destroyed, have been destroyed by fire, and two other trucks that have moderate damage," said Valeriote.

Police say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown but it is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire.

A westbound lane of Speedvale Avenue between Royal and Lewis Roads will be closed for most of Wednesday morning as fire officials and environmental services work to clean up.