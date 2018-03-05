Featured
Sleeman Breweries Ltd. ramping up beer production following funding boost
A press conference was held on Monday where the province announced funding for Sleeman Breweries Ltd. in Guelph.
The province announced funding for Sleeman Breweries Ltd. at a press conference on Monday at the Guelph facility.
The beer brewer will receive $422,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund. The investment will be combined with the company's contribution of just over $6.6 million and the money will create 15 new jobs.
Sleeman Breweries says they also plan to expand its packaging capabilities, upgrade equipment, and add new beer tanks.
Owner John Sleeman says the investment will allow the company to bring work back to Guelph that is currently being outsourced in the United States.
The work is expected to be completed by December 2020.