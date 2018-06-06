Featured
Six transport trucks burn in $500K fire at trucking company
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 8:51AM EDT
Half a dozen transport trucks are destroyed after a fire at a Guelph trucking company.
Firefighters were called to the business on Speedvale Avenue West at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say when crews arrived, one transport truck was engulfed in flames and had spread to a number of other trucks.
In total, police say six trucks are destroyed and they estimate damages to be $500,000.
Police say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown but it is not considered suspicious.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire.
A westbound lane of Speedvale Avenue between Royal and Lewis Roads will be closed for most of Wednesday morning as fire officials and environmental services work to clean up.