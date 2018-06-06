

CTV Kitchener





Half a dozen transport trucks are destroyed after a fire at a Guelph trucking company.

Firefighters were called to the business on Speedvale Avenue West at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say when crews arrived, one transport truck was engulfed in flames and had spread to a number of other trucks.

In total, police say six trucks are destroyed and they estimate damages to be $500,000.

Police say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown but it is not considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire.

A westbound lane of Speedvale Avenue between Royal and Lewis Roads will be closed for most of Wednesday morning as fire officials and environmental services work to clean up.