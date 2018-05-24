

CTV Kitchener





It’s going to be a busy year of music, comedy and stage performances at the River Run Centre.

The venue’s 2018-19 season is headlined by a number of high-profile music acts, including a season-opening concert by Serena Ryder on Oct. 13.

Other musicians slated to perform at the River Run during the season include Heather Rankin, Holly Cole, and a January joint billing of I Mother Earth and Finger Eleven.

Some of the highlights of the season’s comedy schedule include April 2019 performances by Saturday Night Live veteran Kevin Nealon and The Just For Laughs Road Show.

The River Run Centre’s upcoming season also features a number of family-friendly events, including an appearance by Sharon and Bram, and shines the spotlight on Canadian singer-songwriters. Full details are available on the venue’s website.