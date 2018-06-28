

CTV Kitchener





A public ridesharing system will soon allow Wellington County residents to travel around the community.

The county announced Thursday that it has obtained a $499,950 grant from the province to develop the app-based ridesharing service as the county’s sole form of public transportation.

The system, which is expected to launch in April 2019, will include a call centre for people wishing to use it who do not have access to its app.

Public officials hope it will help all residents, particularly people living in the county’s more rural areas, get to and from work and around the area.