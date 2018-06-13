

CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian was struck by a Dodge Caravan on June 12 at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Woodlawn Road in Guelph.

Police say the vehicle was exiting a commercial plaza near Nicklin Road.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old Guelph woman, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injuries to her head and lower body.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Redbrige, Ontario, was charged with Fail to Yield to Pedestrian.