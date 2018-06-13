Featured
Person charged after vehicle hits pedestrian
A driver was charged after his vehicle hit a pedestrian in Guelph.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:18AM EDT
A pedestrian was struck by a Dodge Caravan on June 12 at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Woodlawn Road in Guelph.
Police say the vehicle was exiting a commercial plaza near Nicklin Road.
The pedestrian, a 44-year-old Guelph woman, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injuries to her head and lower body.
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Redbrige, Ontario, was charged with Fail to Yield to Pedestrian.