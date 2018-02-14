

Guelph councillors have approved including a new main library branch as part of the plan to redevelop a block in the downtown core.

Councillors voted Tuesday night to approve several measures related to what’s being called the Baker District – the parking lot and properties at the north end of Wyndham Street.

Included in those measures were a commitment to building an 8,175-square-metre library on the site and setting aside $1.9 million in capital funding for the project.

Ten firms have displayed interest in helping develop the new library. A shortlist is expected to be put together by March.

The city wants to use the Baker District to create a mixed-use community with residential and commercial uses.