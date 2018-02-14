Featured
New main library to anchor Guelph’s Baker District
Guelph City Hall is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014. (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 5:11PM EST
Guelph councillors have approved including a new main library branch as part of the plan to redevelop a block in the downtown core.
Councillors voted Tuesday night to approve several measures related to what’s being called the Baker District – the parking lot and properties at the north end of Wyndham Street.
Included in those measures were a commitment to building an 8,175-square-metre library on the site and setting aside $1.9 million in capital funding for the project.
Ten firms have displayed interest in helping develop the new library. A shortlist is expected to be put together by March.
The city wants to use the Baker District to create a mixed-use community with residential and commercial uses.