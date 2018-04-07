

CTV Kitchener





More than nine months after flooding left parts of some Wellington County communities underwater, the province has agreed to open up disaster assistance funding.

Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced this week that Mapleton Township will be eligible for up to $359,601 in relief money, with Mapleton Township eligible for up to $260,771.

Both townships saw significant flooding last June, with Drayton and Harriston among the hardest-hit communities. Both townships declared states of emergency, urging several hundred people to leave their homes until water levels receded.

The money can be put toward repairs to roads, culverts and shoreline infrastructure.