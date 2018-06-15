

CTV Kitchener





A study by University of Guelph researchers is pointing to the health benefits of eating lentils and other pulses.

Professor Alison Duncan of the Department of Human Health and Nutritional Sciences says Canada has a huge production of lentils, but most are exported and only about 13 per cent of Canadians eat them.

Duncan says pulses are extremely nutrient-dense foods that have the potential to reduce chronic diseases associated with mismanaged glucose levels.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, shows that replacing potatoes or rice with pulses can lower blood glucose levels by more than 20 per cent.

The study involved 24 healthy adults fed four dishes, including white rice only and combinations of rice and various lentils.