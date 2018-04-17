Featured
Hillside Festival reveals 2018 lineup
Jake Clemons performs during a tribute concert for Clarence Clemons at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, Va. in this Jan. 6, 2012 photo. (The Associated Press / Preston Gannaway)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 2:29PM EDT
More than 60 acts have been announced as participants in this year’s Hillside Festival.
The acts include local favourites to nationally-renowned performers, with styles running the gamut from indie rock and folk to hip hop and dub.
Some of this year’s performers include Cadence Weapon, who was once called Canada’s most creative rapper, Hey Rosetta! frontman Tim Baker, and Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, who won the second week of CTV’s “The Launch.”
Also on the bill are indie band Hollerado, recently Juno-nominated Indigenous singer Iskwé, and Jake Clemons, who filled in for his uncle in the E Street Band following Clarence Clemons’ death.
Festival organizers say more artists will be announced at a future date.
This year’s festival takes place from July 13 to 15. As always, it will be held at Guelph Lake. More information is available on the festival’s website.