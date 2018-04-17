

CTV Kitchener





More than 60 acts have been announced as participants in this year’s Hillside Festival.

The acts include local favourites to nationally-renowned performers, with styles running the gamut from indie rock and folk to hip hop and dub.

Some of this year’s performers include Cadence Weapon, who was once called Canada’s most creative rapper, Hey Rosetta! frontman Tim Baker, and Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, who won the second week of CTV’s “The Launch.”

Also on the bill are indie band Hollerado, recently Juno-nominated Indigenous singer Iskwé, and Jake Clemons, who filled in for his uncle in the E Street Band following Clarence Clemons’ death.

Festival organizers say more artists will be announced at a future date.

This year’s festival takes place from July 13 to 15. As always, it will be held at Guelph Lake. More information is available on the festival’s website.