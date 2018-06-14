A Waterloo woman and a Guelph woman each won $1-million prizes in recent lottery draws.

OLG says Shirley Wanner of Waterloo won $1 million by matching all seven numbers selected in the May 23 Encore draw as part of a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

She also won $2 on another Encore selection, leaving her with a total prize of $1,000,002 from the ticket she bought at the Sobeys store on Columbia Street.

Adelena Rose

Another recent winner is Adelena Rose of Guelph, who matched the seven Encore numbers in the June 2 Lottario draw.

Rose bought her winning ticket at the Pioneer Gas Bar on Highway 6.