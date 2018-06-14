

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo woman and a Guelph woman each won $1-million prizes in recent lottery draws.

OLG says Shirley Wanner of Waterloo won $1 million by matching all seven numbers selected in the May 23 Encore draw as part of a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

She also won $2 on another Encore selection, leaving her with a total prize of $1,000,002 from the ticket she bought at the Sobeys store on Columbia Street.

Another recent winner is Adelena Rose of Guelph, who matched the seven Encore numbers in the June 2 Lottario draw.

Rose bought her winning ticket at the Pioneer Gas Bar on Highway 6.