Guelph may follow the lead of Waterloo Region, Hamilton, Toronto and other cities in bringing red light cameras to town.

City councillors will vote May 7 on a proposal to examine the issue and determine what a red light camera system would cost.

If the proposal is approved, a report would be completed by early next year and a decision on moving ahead with the cameras could be made at that time.

The proposal has the support of the Guelph Police Service. Chief Jeff DeRuyter has written councillors to say that police believe red light cameras can improve road safety, and want to see the city investigate the possibility of installing them.

In Ontario, violations caught by red light cameras carry a set fine of $325. As the cameras cannot determine who is driving a vehicle, the fine is charged to the vehicle’s owner.