Remediation work at a contaminated park in Guelph is set to begin this summer.

City officials say they have decided to go ahead with the event after receiving final soil testing results from Goldie Mill Park.

The park sits on a property which has been used in the past as a sawmill, foundry, distillery, piggery and tannery, among other uses.

Part of it, including the ruins of the Goldie Mill, has been fenced off since last spring following the discovery of sinkholes along on a trail.

Preliminary tests of soil samples from around the sinkholes showed more contamination than allowed under provincial guidelines, although not enough to pose a significant public health risk.

City officials say further testing has confirmed the earlier results, and all the chemicals are consistent with what they would expect to see based on the activities carried out at the site in the past.

According to the city, the $450,000 remediation project will eliminate any health risks from the soil and safety risks from the sinkholes. The current timetable calls for the park to reopen by late summer or early fall, and be usable for weddings and other events by 2019.

Goldie Mill Park was created in the aftermath of a 1953 fire which destroyed the mill.