Sewing needle found 'embedded' in chocolate bar handed out on Halloween: Hanover Police

The Hanover Police Service is warning the public to check their Halloween candy thoroughly after a sewing needle was found in a KitKat chocolate bar in the Town of Hanover.

Police say they received a report of an “embedded” sewing needle in a candy bar after a child attempted to eat it early Monday evening.

According to police, the child didn’t swallow the needle and was uninjured.

“The candy bar was received on Halloween night while trick or treating, however, the exact location is not known at this time,” police said in a media release issued on Monday. “The initial information suggests it came from a south end subdivision in the Town of Hanover.

Hanover Police say they’re aware that other police services have received similar reports in communities across Ontario.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact Hanover Police investigators at 519 364 2411 or call Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1 800 222 8477 (TIPS).