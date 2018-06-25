

CTV Kitchener





An Erin woman has been charged after allegedly putting her granddaughter in the trunk of a car and driving away.

Wellington County OPP say they were called to a property on Main Street in Erin Friday night after somebody witnessed the events.

The vehicle was gone when officers showed up, but police say another tip led them to the woman.

A 74-year-old woman has been charged with failing to ensure a toddler is properly secured, which is a traffic offence.

The toddler-age girl, who was not hurt, was returned to her parents. Police say Family & Children’s Services is conducting its own investigation of the incident.