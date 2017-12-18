

CTV Kitchener





Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a three-vehicle collision south of Fergus.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday on Highway 6 near Ennotville.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. One vehicle was left on its roof, with its driver trapped inside. He was removed from the car and taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to Wellington County OPP, the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. None of the vehicles were carrying any passengers.

Highway 6 was expected to remain closed in the area until late Monday afternoon.