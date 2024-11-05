KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph crash sends woman to trauma centre

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    Share

    A woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a crash in Guelph.

    According to a social media post from the Guelph Police Service, the woman was hit by the driver of a vehicle Tuesday morning.

    Edinburgh Road South was closed for an investigation, but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News