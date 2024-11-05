Guelph crash sends woman to trauma centre
A woman in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton after a crash in Guelph.
According to a social media post from the Guelph Police Service, the woman was hit by the driver of a vehicle Tuesday morning.
Edinburgh Road South was closed for an investigation, but has since reopened.
