Three people allegedly attempted to steal a bicycle that Guelph police set out for that exact purpose.

Police say the bait bike – a bicycle left unattended in a conspicuous location and then monitored from a distance – was set up on Saturday.

Three Guelph men were arrested after allegedly taking the bike in separate incidents.

A 40-year-old man was charged with theft, a 19-year-old man with theft and breach of probation, and a 34-year-old man with theft, drug possession and breach of a court order.