

CTV Kitchener





Six horses are dead and a barn is destroyed following an overnight fire in Wellington County.

Provincial police say crews were called to the farm on Wellington Road 23 north of Erin around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say when crews arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames. A farmhand had called 911 after noticing the fire.

No people were hurt but police say six horses – a mother, a foal and your yearling Belgian draft horses – were killed.

Damage is estimated at $1 million. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.