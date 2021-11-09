Guelph woman aims to take 100 walks before 100th birthday

KITCHENER -

A 99-year-old Guelph woman, Orpha Thrasher plans to ring in her centennial birthday by raising money for a local charity.

Her goal is to go on 100 walks by the time she turns 100 on Feb. 1, 2022.

Thrasher is almost halfway there and has already raised more than $10,000 for Hope House.

She said she chose to mix walking with a new fundraiser since walking has become part of her daily routine.

“My knees and hips are fine. That’s not to say that they’re going to be fine forever,” said Thrasher.

This week she went on her 40th walk with the executive director of Hope House, who said every penny donated will count.

“We’re just thrilled that she chose us,” said Jaya James, executive director at Hope House. “We have an ease into work program, which supports people as they are returning to the work force. We also have a counselling program that helps people deal with the traumas and difficult experiences they have in life.”

Thrasher said she was inspired by her husband of nearly 65 years who always encouraged her to keep stepping before he passed away.

“It was love at first sight. We married five months later and had five kids,” said Thrasher.

One of her daughters, Ruth Parent, said Thrasher’s walks have lifted her spirits, especially since the pandemic.

“She seems brighter and more enthusiastic,” Parent said.

Thrasher said her secret to longevity isn’t just about staying physically active.

“She does scrabble on the computer. She has crossword puzzles. She keeps up with all the sporting teams,” said Parent.

Thrasher said her advice is don’t smoke, but some things are allowed in moderation.

“I just like a little bit of Sherry before dinner. That’s about it. I don’t mean go on a spree,” laughed Thrasher.

Thrasher said she is grateful for the support she’s received from not only Guelph residents but also those in Waterloo Region.

In the winter months, Thrasher said there’s an indoor track she plans to go to, when necessary.