Guelph teen arrested for reportedly pulling fire alarm, smashing window at hospital

Guelph police have arrested a teen they say pulled a fire alarm at a hospital and smashed a window.

According to a news release, the teen had a verbal dispute with Guelph General Hospital security back on Jan. 27.

He then reportedly ran through the hospital, pulled the fire alarm, and smashed a window.

Police say the teen turned himself in on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old has been charged with making a false alarm of fire and mischief under $5,000.