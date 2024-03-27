Guelph seeking private property donation for temporary encampment

Guelph is taking an unusual step in its efforts to address the homelessness crisis.

The city has put out a call for private property donations which may be used for a temporary structured encampment.

In February, using his strong mayor powers, Mayor Cam Guthrie directed staff to identify real estate opportunities which could be transformed into housing. That request included both city-owned and private properties, along with additional information on costs, funding, supports and logistics.

"Water, bathrooms, waste pickup, things like that I think we would all wrap ourselves around to try to provide for people that are experiencing homelessness," Guthrie explained in an interview with CTV News in February. "The other thing I'm looking at is actually utilizing units like tiny homes."

The city is calling on property owners to identify sites suitable for a temporary structured encampment for, potentially, a three-year period.

“While properties within one kilometre of the downtown core are preferred, all submissions will be considered,” the city said in a media release.

Property owners interested in participating in the encampment initiative are asked to email the city with their name, contact information and suggested location by April 26, but submissions will also be accepted after this date.

The city also said staff will present their report to council later this spring.