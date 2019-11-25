Featured
Guelph security guard punched in face, left with broken jaw
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 11:31AM EST
Guelph police have arrested a man after a security guard was assaulted in the city’s downtown core.
According to police, on November 8th, 2019, a security guard was working at a bar when he was punched in the face by a man attending the establishment.
Following the assault, the suspect fled the area and police were not able to locate him.
The security guard was taken to Guelph General Hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw.
On Sunday, a 21-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in court on January 10th, 2020.