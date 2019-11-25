

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have arrested a man after a security guard was assaulted in the city’s downtown core.

According to police, on November 8th, 2019, a security guard was working at a bar when he was punched in the face by a man attending the establishment.

Following the assault, the suspect fled the area and police were not able to locate him.

The security guard was taken to Guelph General Hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old man from Guelph was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 10th, 2020.