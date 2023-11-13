KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph resident wins Toronto condo in lottery

    The Toronto condo that's part of the $1.2 million bonus prize in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The Toronto condo that's part of the $1.2 million bonus prize in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.

    A Guelph resident has won a big in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.

    Alexander Ryu was announced as the winner of the $1.2 million bonus prize Friday.

    That includes a Toronto penthouse and $50,000 cash.

    The Sugar Wharf Condo is located on the waterfront in downtown Toronto, at 95 Lakeshore Boulevard East, near Sugar Beach. According to the Princess Margaret Home Lottery, it’s a one bedroom plus den with 1.5 bathrooms. The penthouse, on the 75th floor, also has a 114 square foot balcony, parking and comes fully furnished and professionally decorated. The building also boasts a reflective pool, fitness centre, social rooms, private theatre and will be part of the underground PATH extension.

    The Toronto condo that's part of the $1.2 million bonus prize in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Check out a virtual tour and photos inside the Toronto condo

    Prizes are still up for grabs in the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. Click here for more info.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News