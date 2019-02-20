

CTV Kitchener





Mayor Cam Guthrie has released a report on the findings of the Task Force on Homelessness and Community Safety in Guelph.

The group agreed on a list of five priorities that would have a positive impact on homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health in the area.

Developing permanent supportive housing, re-opening a supported recovery room, fund the Welcoming Streets outreach worker, re-start an addiction court support worker program, and implement system and service improvements are the five listed priorities.

The City of Guelph is currently discussing ways to secure funding for the priorities.

The full report can be viewed here.