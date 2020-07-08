KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they're trying to track down a man in relation to an incident with a stolen vehicle last month.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle on Fife Road in Guelph at around 3:40 a.m. on June 27. Police say the vehicle didn't stop for the officers and was later identified as stolen.

The woman driving the vehicle has been identified, police say. They now want to speak to the man in the above photo about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Alexander Nagrodski at 519-824-1212, ext 7137 or anagrodski@guelphpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers.