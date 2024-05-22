Guelph man faces weapons charge after allegedly threatening people with knife
A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing a weapons charge following a disturbance outside a social services agency Tuesday morning.
Police say just after 10 a.m., they received several calls about someone threatening people with a large knife in the area of Quebec Street and Baker Street.
The man was arrested and a search turned up two large hunting-style knives.
Police also determined the man currently has a release order with a condition that he not possess any knives.
He’s been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.
