Guelph man faces weapons charge after allegedly threatening people with knife

A 35-year-old Guelph man is facing a weapons charge following a disturbance outside a social services agency Tuesday morning.

Police say just after 10 a.m., they received several calls about someone threatening people with a large knife in the area of Quebec Street and Baker Street.

The man was arrested and a search turned up two large hunting-style knives.

Police also determined the man currently has a release order with a condition that he not possess any knives.

He’s been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.