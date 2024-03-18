Guelph library giving away solar eclipse glasses
If you’re looking to pick up some solar viewers before the April 8 eclipse, you might want to consider stopping by the Guelph library.
In a news release Monday, the library said it will have free solar eclipse glasses available at its main branch starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Viewers will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of four glasses per family.
A group of children join hundreds of people gathered at Western University to view the partial solar eclipse, in London, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)
A total solar eclipse like the one set to happen on April 8, won’t be visible again in this area for another 120 years.
“It’s a legitimate once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Orbax, science communicator for the University of Guelph’s physics department, told CTV News last month.
- MORE: Everything you need to know about how to see April’s total solar eclipse
- Guelph and Wellington County school boards change PA days ahead of eclipse
Libraries in Brantford, Paris and Burford are also offering free eclipse glasses.
Why is it dangerous to look at a solar eclipse?
You shouldn’t look at an eclipse without eye protection because staring directly at the sun can seriously damage your eyes.
The sun is no more powerful than usual during an eclipse. But because an eclipse causes the sky to darken, some people might think it’s safe to look directly at the sun – it’s not.
“You’re not supposed to look at an eclipse because you’re not supposed to look at the sun,” Orbax explained. “The thing is people say ‘oh it’s dark, I could stare at the sun for a bit.’ Don’t stare at the sun. Hopefully that’s common sense.”
NASA’s guide to solar eclipse safety, outlines how to observe one without damaging your eyes.
If you don’t have solar viewing or welding glasses, a simple pinhole projector can be created using a box.
Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun, NASA says.
