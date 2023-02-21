Guelph gym reopens 9 months after storm damage caused closure

Guelph’s only fit4less location will be resuming operations nearly nine months after damage from a storm shuttered the fitness centre doors.

In an email to members, the gym said the Guelph Edinburgh Fit4Less is scheduled to reopen on March 27 at 9 a.m.

The location has been closed since May 21 due to severe damage to the roof of the building during a storm.

The email said the gym was able to repair the damage during the closure.