Seniors on roller skates hope for new space to keep active

Every Tuesday you can find a group of excited seniors rolling around a Breslau gymnasium.

The Senior Roller Skaters Group said it’s a great way to keep active and have fun.

“I used to take skydiving, boxing and martial arts, but that was 40 years ago. Now, I'm just trying to put myself back together after my body was depleted. So I'm getting back into it,” one skater said.

Len Porter said he considers everyone who skates there part of the family. Porter helps manage the group that has offered skating socials for 20 years. He said it’s become a central part of many seniors’ lives and added that most people switch their schedules to accommodate it.

“Oh, I can't go Tuesday. I can't definitely go Tuesday. I'll go to the doctor's appointment Wednesday, but I’m not going to go Tuesday, and then they sort of schedule their time around this,” he said.

Porter said they’ve been able to rent out the gym at the community centre for the last three years but said its size can be a problem.

“I have to be careful too. If I start to get about 50, 60 people – it won't hold it. It's too small. This is a small place,” Porter worried.

The group hopes to find a new permanent place to keep skating that can hold their growing group – with some hoping for a space in Waterloo region.

“Keep moving. Stay healthy as long as I can,” laughed one skater.