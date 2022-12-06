Guelph gym damaged by wind storm delays reopening

A Guelph gym damaged during a windstorm is delaying its reopening, meaning customers will have to exercise their patience for another few weeks.

On Tuesday, Fit4Less Canada said in an email to its members that its Guelph location will not be reopening in December as originally planned after a windstorm in May damaged the building.

On May 21, the company closed the doors of the Guelph Fit4Less on Edinburgh Road after “damage to the building caused by Saturday's storm.”

“Although construction has begun, our original timeline of a December reopening has been altered. We are now looking at early 2023 to welcome members back. An opening date should be known in the coming weeks and we will reach out once it is determined,” the email says.

The closure came just months after the gym reopened on Jan. 31 following the provincial government easing COVID-19 restrictions and giving the go-ahead to reopen fitness facilities in the region.

Fit4Less said payments will continue to be paused for members at the Guelph location.