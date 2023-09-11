Guelph General Hospital reintroduces mask requirement

Masks are now required in clinical areas like waiting rooms, nursing stations and patient rooms at Guelph General Hospital.

The hospital made the announcement Thursday.

“Following guidance from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to return to more restricted infection prevention measures at Guelph General Hospital,” the hospital said in a release. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in our community and hospital, we need to take added precaution to ensure you feel safe in our care. “

Masks are not required in non-clinical areas including hallways, meeting rooms, breakrooms, the Bistro, and shared offices.

The hospital said masks will be available at the entrances to its facilities as well as at nursing stations.

Meanwhile, at St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, face coverings continue be optional in most areas.

In a joint statement, the hospitals said they haven’t made any changes to their existing mask policies at this time, although they continue to keep an eye on the situation.

“Masks continue to be readily available for all members of the community and health care team. We support those who wish to wear them and encourage patients to ask their care team to mask up if they prefer,” the hospitals said. “Together with our hospital partners we have, and continue, to monitor the need for mandatory masking in all areas of our hospitals.”