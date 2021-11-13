Guelph entrepreneur celebrating local businesses and body positivity

GUELPH -

The owner of a Guelph business is celebrating a special anniversary and looking to push awareness about body positivity.

Carlie Roberts is the women behind Consign Your Curves and has been in the fashion game for almost 10 years to give plus sized women a place to find stylish options.

What started as an annual clothing consignment sale then flourished into something more.

“Three years ago I had the opportunity to open up a storefront here in Guelph and that’s what we’re celebrating today,” said Roberts on Saturday. “Now Consign Your Curves is the only 12-32 plus store in all of Canada.”

The store owner adds that one of the reasons she wanted to turn their third birthday into a market was to not only thank the community for their support throughout the pandemic, but to support other female-owned businesses in the area.

“I think the support is so strong, and for Carlie to spearhead the whole thing means the world to all of us having our voices heard,” said Jessica Davies, the co-owner of the Sway Bar.

Roberts adds that the fashion industry as a whole still has a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity and body positivity.

“Plus sized retailers have us narrowed. They can price our clothes at whatever they want because we know they only have two stores to shop in,” she said. “The major retailers put plus sizes in the back of the corner because we’re not significant enough. It’s a constant problem we’re trying to overcome.”

Roberts says her goal is to eventually open a store in every province and give every woman a chance to find that perfect fit.

“I really wanted to support Carlie because Carlie has been so supportive to me in my journey to accepting and loving myself,” one customer said.